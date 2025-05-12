Subscribe

Asli Cetin

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner | Attorney at law | Trademark attorney
  • Firm: ORBIS IP & LAW
  • Jurisdiction: Türkiye
  • Type: Non-Contentious, Contentious








More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test