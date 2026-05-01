Request Trial

Stefan Dittmer

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Of Counsel
  • Firm: Dentons
  • Jurisdiction: Global, Germany
  • Services: Trade Secrets
  • Type: Contentious
  • Rationale: Global Trade Secrets 2025: Recommended
  • Level:Senior-level


Company Latest

Baker McKenzie strengthens IP bench with new German lead
Baker McKenzie strengthens IP bench with new German lead
Ohio jury hits Dentons with ‘record’ $32m legal malpractice verdict
Dentons adds IP tech partners from Perkins Coie




More leaders

Diversity
Carolina del Río
Partner   Dentons  
Diversity
Uzoamaka Emerole
Partner   Dentons  
profile
Constantin Rehaag
Partner, Co-Head of IP   Dentons  




More features

IP at the heart of UK growth agenda, says minister
UK grants first $392m FRAND cross-licence in Samsung v ZTE dispute
John Squires gears up USPTO for deepfakes era
San Diego to host INTA 2027