Latest
AI
Careers
Copyright
Diversity & Inclusion
Events Videos
Law firm news
Trade secrets
INTA 2026
In-house
Patents
Jurisdictions
Europe
Americas
Asia
Australasia
Africa
Unified Patent Court
Rankings
About Rankings
Practice Area Rankings
Global In-House Elite 2026
Diversity & Inclusion Top 100 2025
Leaders 2026
Directory
WIPR Insights
Magazines
IP services: Product walk-throughs
Whitepapers
Webinars
Events
Events schedule
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Request Trial
Home
Leaders 2026
Stefan Dittmer
Stefan Dittmer
Key details
Job title:
Of Counsel
Firm:
Dentons
Jurisdiction:
Global, Germany
Services:
Trade Secrets
Type:
Contentious
Rationale:
Global Trade Secrets 2025: Recommended
Level:
Senior-level
Company Latest
Baker McKenzie strengthens IP bench with new German lead
Ohio jury hits Dentons with ‘record’ $32m legal malpractice verdict
Dentons adds IP tech partners from Perkins Coie
More leaders
Diversity
Carolina del Río
Partner
Dentons
Diversity
Uzoamaka Emerole
Partner
Dentons
profile
Constantin Rehaag
Partner, Co-Head of IP
Dentons
More features
IP at the heart of UK growth agenda, says minister
UK grants first $392m FRAND cross-licence in Samsung v ZTE dispute
John Squires gears up USPTO for deepfakes era
San Diego to host INTA 2027