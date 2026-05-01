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Robert Lundie-Smith

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Key details

  • Job title: Partner, Head of IP
  • Firm: Charles Russell Speechlys
  • Jurisdiction: UK
  • Services: Patents
  • Type: Contentious
  • Rationale: UK Patents 2025: Highly Recommended
  • Level:Senior-level


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Charles Russell Speechlys promotes recently hired litigator to lead IP
Charles Russell Speechlys promotes recently hired litigator to lead IP
Ai Weiwei wins payout over car ads backdrop
EU copyright vote: 3 major impacts




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