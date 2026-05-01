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Robbert Keij

Robert-Keij

Key details

  • Job title: Principal
  • Firm: Arnold & Siedsma
  • Jurisdiction: The Netherlands
  • Services: Trademarks
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • Level:Mid-level


Company Latest

Netherlands jurisdiction report: A growing problem of trade secrets
Netherlands jurisdiction report: A growing problem of trade secrets
Netherlands jurisdiction report: Copyright of scale models
Netherlands jurisdiction report: A growing problem of trade secrets








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