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Rebecca Swindells

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Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Jones Day
  • Jurisdiction: Global, UK
  • Services: Trade Secrets
  • Type: Contentious
  • Rationale: Global Trade Secrets 2025: Recommended
  • Level:Senior-level


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