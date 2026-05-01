Request Trial

Rani Mallick

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Lubberger Lehment
  • Jurisdiction: Germany
  • Services: Trademarks, Copyright, Design
  • Type: Contentious, Non-Contentious
  • Rationale: Germany Trademarks 2024: Recommended
  • Level:Senior-level


Company Latest

Brexit: 'The sooner this is sorted, the better'
Brexit: 'The sooner this is sorted, the better'
Brexit: 'The sooner this is sorted, the better'




More leaders

profile
Martin Fiebig
Partner   Lubberger Lehment  
profile
Eva Maierski
Partner   Lubberger Lehment  
profile
Kai Schmidt-Hern
Partner   Lubberger Lehment  
profile
Ralf Hackbarth
Partner   Lubberger Lehment  




More features

UK grants first $392m FRAND cross-licence in Samsung v ZTE dispute
Creating a global online IP community
A new relationship with in-house
Nokia wins at UPC against Chinese EV maker over connected car patents