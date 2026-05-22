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Leaders 2026
Philip Trillmich
Philip Trillmich
Key details
Job title:
Partner
Firm:
White & Case
Jurisdiction:
US
Services:
Copyright, Design, Patents, Trade Secrets
Type:
Non-Contentious
Level:
Senior-level
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