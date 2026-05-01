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Pascal Böhner

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Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Bardehle Pagenberg
  • Jurisdiction: Germany
  • Services: Trademarks
  • Type: Non-Contentious, Contentious
  • Rationale: Gemany Trademarks 2025: Recommended
  • Level:Mid-level


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On the table: Furniture case set to clarify copyright and design protection in Europe
On the table: Furniture case set to clarify copyright and design protection in Europe
Bardehle Pagenberg partners with Singapore-based law firm
German IP firm strengthens patent team




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