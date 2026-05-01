Latest
AI
Careers
Copyright
Diversity & Inclusion
Events Videos
Law firm news
Trade secrets
INTA 2026
In-house
Patents
Jurisdictions
Europe
Americas
Asia
Australasia
Africa
Unified Patent Court
Rankings
About Rankings
Practice Area Rankings
Global In-House Elite 2026
Diversity & Inclusion Top 100 2025
Leaders 2026
Directory
WIPR Insights
Magazines
IP services: Product walk-throughs
Whitepapers
Webinars
Events
Events schedule
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Request Trial
Home
Leaders 2026
Owen Tse
Owen Tse
Key details
Job title:
Partner
Firm:
Vivien Chan & Co
Jurisdiction:
China, Hong Kong
Services:
Patents
Type:
Contentious
Rationale:
China International Patents 2025: Recommended
Level:
Senior-level
Company Latest
China’s Top 10 trademark developments 2021
China’s Top 10 trademark developments 2021
The Top 10 Trademark Developments from China
More leaders
profile
Anna Mae Koo
Partner
Vivien Chan & Co
More features
Creating a global online IP community
A new relationship with in-house
Nokia wins at UPC against Chinese EV maker over connected car patents
How to plan successful IP mediation