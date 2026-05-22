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Mitchell Beebe

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Key details

  • Job title: Barrister
  • Firm: 11 South Square
  • Jurisdiction: UK
  • Services: Patents, Trademarks, Copyright
  • Type: Contentious
  • Level:Mid-level






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