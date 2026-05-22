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Leaders 2026
Mitchell Beebe
Mitchell Beebe
Key details
Job title:
Barrister
Firm:
11 South Square
Jurisdiction:
UK
Services:
Patents, Trademarks, Copyright
Type:
Contentious
Level:
Mid-level
More leaders
profile
Hugo Cuddigan
Barrister
11 South Square
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