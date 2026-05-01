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Leaders 2026
Marisa Broughton
Marisa Broughton
Key details
Job title:
Partner
Firm:
Simmons & Simmons
Jurisdiction:
UK
Services:
Trademarks, Design
Type:
Contentious, Non-Contentious
Level:
Mid-level
Company Latest
Simmons & Simmons makes senior Asia trademark hire
IP drives $2.12bn Michael Kors-Versace deal: lawyers
China’s IP filings remain strong in 2018
More leaders
profile
Darren Meale
Partner
Simmons & Simmons
profile
Kevin Cordina
Partner, Head of Patent Prosecution
Simmons & Simmons
profile
Angus McLean
Partner
Simmons & Simmons
profile
George Chan
Partner, Head of Beijing IP Agency
Simmons & Simmons
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WATCH: Roland Mallinson, head of brands at Taylor Wessing, INTA 2026