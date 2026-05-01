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Marcel Pemsel

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Key details

  • Job title: Counsel
  • Firm: Gleiss Lutz
  • Jurisdiction: Germany
  • Services: Trademarks
  • Type: Contentious, Non-Contentious
  • Rationale: Germany Trademarks 2024: Recommended
  • Level:Mid-level






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