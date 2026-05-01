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Juhua Luo

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Key details

  • Job title: Director
  • Firm: CCPIT Patent & Trademark Law Office
  • Jurisdiction: China
  • Services: Patents
  • Type: Contentious, Non-Contentious
  • Rationale: China PRC Patents 2025: Recommended
  • Level:Senior-level






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Chuanhong Long
President   CCPIT Patent & Trademark Law Office  
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Ling Zhao
Director of International Trademark Department   CCPIT Patent & Trademark Law Office  




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