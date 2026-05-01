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Leaders 2026
Joel Coles
Joel Coles
Key details
Job title:
Partner
Firm:
Powell Gilbert
Jurisdiction:
UK, Ireland
Services:
Patents, Trademarks
Type:
Contentious
Rationale:
UK Patents 2025: Highly Recommended, Leaders Directory 2025
Level:
Mid-level
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