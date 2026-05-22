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Joel Barry

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Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Carlton Elleker Chase
  • Jurisdiction: UK
  • Services: Trademarks
  • Type: Contentious, Non-Contentious
  • Rationale: Leaders Directory 2025
  • Level:Senior-level










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