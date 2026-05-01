Request Trial

James Warner

James-Warner

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Carpmaels & Ransford
  • Jurisdiction: UK
  • Services: Patents
  • Type: Contentious
  • Level:Senior-level


Company Latest

Carpmaels & Ransford builds Munich UPC team with elite hire
Carpmaels & Ransford builds Munich UPC team with elite hire
EMA: Playing the percentages
Carpmaels & Ransford builds Munich UPC team with elite hire




More leaders

profile
Daniel Wise
Carpmaels & Ransford  




More features

WATCH: John Ward, trademarks VP and associate GC of Moderna, at INTA
Beyond logos: Brands face new challenges with non-traditional TMs
UK grants first $392m FRAND cross-licence in Samsung v ZTE dispute
WATCH: Roland Mallinson, head of brands at Taylor Wessing, INTA 2026