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James Stones

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Key details

  • Job title: Partner, Head of Chemistry, Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Engineering
  • Firm: Beck Greener
  • Jurisdiction: UK, Europe
  • Services: Patents
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • Rationale: Leaders Directory 2025
  • Level:Senior-level


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