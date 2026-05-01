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Leaders 2026
Gary Zhang
Gary Zhang
Key details
Job title:
Senior Partner
Firm:
China Sinda Intellectual Property
Jurisdiction:
China
Services:
Patents
Type:
Non-Contentious
Rationale:
China PRC Patents 2025: Notable
Level:
Senior-level
Company Latest
China Sinda Intellectual Property
China Sinda Intellectual Property
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profile
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