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Leaders 2026
Garreth Duncan
Garreth Duncan
Key details
Job title:
Partner, Patent Attorney
Firm:
HGF
Jurisdiction:
UK
Services:
Patents
Type:
Non-Contentious
Rationale:
UK Patents 2025: Highly Recommended
Level:
Senior-level
Company Latest
HGF strengthens technology practice with senior partner hire
UK to convert EUTMs and designs for free post-Brexit
China may ban forced technology transfers
More leaders
profile
Lee Curtis
Partner, Divisional Head
HGF
Diversity
Alexandra Wood
Patent Attorney
HGF
profile
Rebecca Field
Partner
HGF
profile
Richard Wylie
Partner, Divisional Head
HGF
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