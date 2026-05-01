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Gang Hu

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Key details

  • Job title: Deputy General Manager
  • Firm: China Patent Agent (HK)
  • Jurisdiction: China, Hong Kong
  • Services: Trademarks
  • Type: Contentious, Non-Contentious
  • Rationale: China PRC Trademarks 2025: Highly Recommended
  • Level:Senior-level


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