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Deshan Li

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Key details

  • Job title: Chief Vice President, Partner
  • Firm: Unitalen Attorneys at Law
  • Jurisdiction: China
  • Services: Patents
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • Rationale: China PRC Patents 2025: Highly Recommended
  • Level:Senior-level


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Unitalen Attorneys at Law




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Ray Lei Zhao
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