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Daniel Huang

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Key details

  • Job title: President
  • Firm: Zhifan IP Attorneys
  • Jurisdiction: China
  • Services: Patents
  • Type: Contentious, Non-Contentious
  • Rationale: Germany Trademarks 2024: Notable
  • Level:Senior-level










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