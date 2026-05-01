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Leaders 2026
Claire Meyers
Claire Meyers
Key details
Job title:
Of Counsel
Firm:
Brandsmiths
Jurisdiction:
UK
Services:
Copyright, Trademarks, Patents
Type:
Contentious, Non-Contentious
Level:
Senior-level
Company Latest
BREAKING: Key post-sale confusion ruling ‘welcomed’ by brand owners
BREAKING: Key post-sale confusion ruling ‘welcomed’ by brand owners
A missed opportunity? Supreme Court knocks back Aldi’s Thatchers appeal
More leaders
profile
Andrew Lee
Partner, Head of IP Litigation
Brandsmiths
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Matthew Siddaway
Senior Associate
Brandsmiths
profile
Sukanya Wadhwa
Senior Associate
Brandsmiths
profile
Sophie Turner-Flynn
Associate Solicitor
Brandsmiths
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