Request Trial

Christine Yiu

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner, Co-Head IP
  • Firm: Bird & Bird
  • Jurisdiction: China
  • Services: Patents, Trademarks, Design
  • Type: Contentious
  • Rationale: China International Patents 2025:Outstanding, Leaders Directory 2025
  • Level:Senior-level


Company Latest

New IP guidance promises to transform the NHS. Will it deliver?
New IP guidance promises to transform the NHS. Will it deliver?
Analysis: untangling the EU’s ‘communication to the public’ rule
German legislation for UPC ratification comes into force




More leaders

profile
Markus Körner
Partner   Bird & Bird  
profile
Trevor Cook
Of Counsel   Bird & Bird  
profile
Tristan Sherliker
Of Counsel   Bird & Bird  
profile
Frederik Thiering
Partner   Bird & Bird  




More features

Creating a global online IP community
A new relationship with in-house
Nokia wins at UPC against Chinese EV maker over connected car patents
How to plan successful IP mediation