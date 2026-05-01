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Leaders 2026
Christine Yiu
Christine Yiu
Key details
Job title:
Partner, Co-Head IP
Firm:
Bird & Bird
Jurisdiction:
China
Services:
Patents, Trademarks, Design
Type:
Contentious
Rationale:
China International Patents 2025:Outstanding, Leaders Directory 2025
Level:
Senior-level
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