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Boya Yin

Boya-Yin

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Lung Tin IP Attorneys
  • Jurisdiction: China
  • Services: Trademarks
  • Type: Contentious
  • Rationale: Leaders Directory 2025
  • Level:Senior-level


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Lung Tin IP Attorneys








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