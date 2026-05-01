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Leaders 2026
Benjamin Koch
Benjamin Koch
Key details
Job title:
Partner
Firm:
Lubberger Lehment
Jurisdiction:
Germany
Services:
Trademarks, Design, Trademarks, Copyright
Type:
Non-Contentious
Rationale:
Germany Trademarks 2024: Notable
Level:
Senior-level
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