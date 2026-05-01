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Amy Candido

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Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Simpson Thacher
  • Jurisdiction: Global
  • Services: Trade Secrets, Patents
  • Type: Contentious
  • Rationale: Global Trade Secrets 2025: Recommended
  • Level:Mid-level


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Amy Candido to head IP litigation team at Simpson Thacher
Amy Candido to head IP litigation team at Simpson Thacher








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