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Alexia de Maulde

Alexia-de-Maulde

Key details

  • Job title: Partner, Head of Anti-Counterfeiting
  • Firm: Jacobacci Avvocati
  • Jurisdiction: France
  • Services: Trademarks, Copyright
  • Type: Contentious
  • Level:Senior-level


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