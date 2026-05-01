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Adam Alper

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Key details

  • Job title: Partner IP
  • Firm: Kirkland & Ellis
  • Jurisdiction: Global
  • Services: Patents, Trade Secrets
  • Type: Contentious
  • Rationale: Global Trade Secrets 2025: Highly Recommended
  • Level:Mid-level


Company Latest

Arnold & Porter adds tech litigator in San Francisco
Arnold & Porter adds tech litigator in San Francisco
SCOTUS to clarify ‘person’ requirements under AIA
Former Kirkland lawyer accused of overbilling clients




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