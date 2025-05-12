Latest
AI
Careers
Diversity
Future of IP
INTA 2024
Law firm news
Standard-essential patents
Trade secrets
Unified Patent Court
Patents
Trademarks
Copyright
Jurisdiction reports
Rankings
About Rankings
China Rankings
Germany Rankings
Global Rankings
UK Rankings
USA Rankings
Diversity & Inclusion Top 100 2025
Leaders 2024
Company Directory
WIPR Insights
Magazines
Whitepapers
Events
Conferences
Conference Videos
Webinars
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
Leaders Directory 2025
Luigi Mansani
Luigi Mansani
Key details
Job title:
Partner | Head of IP Practice
Firm:
Hogan Lovells
Jurisdiction:
Italy
Type:
Contentious
Company Latest
Hogan Lovells recruits ex-senator to guide clients on tech law
‘A craven attempt to sacrifice the rule of law’: Firms draw lines in face of Trump assault
Hogan Lovells recruits ex-senator to guide clients on tech law
More leaders
profile
Sahira Khwaja
Partner
Hogan Lovells
profile
Frederick Ch'en
Office Managing Partner
Hogan Lovells
profile
Jane Seager
Partner
Hogan Lovells
More features
A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test