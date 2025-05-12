Subscribe

Ken Patel

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer | Chief Patent Counsel
  • Firm: Procter & Gamble
  • Jurisdiction: USA
  • Type: Non-Contentious, Contentious

Company Latest

P&G asks court to dismiss Febreze jingle suit
P&G asks court to dismiss Febreze jingle suit
P&G tries to trademark LOL and WTF for cleaning goods
Procter & Gamble fails in Olay v Solav opposition








More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test