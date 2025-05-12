Subscribe

Erica Van Loon

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: IP trial lawyer
  • Firm: Nixon Peabody
  • Jurisdiction: USA
  • Type: Contentious

Company Latest

Nixon Peabody gains a pair of expert litigators
Nixon Peabody gains a pair of expert litigators
Five minutes with… Seth Levy, Nixon Peabody
Nixon Peabody agrees merger








More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test