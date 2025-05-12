Subscribe

David Grace

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Loeb & Loeb
  • Jurisdiction: USA
  • Type: Non-Contentious, Dispute Resolution

Company Latest

Sterlington expands patent litigation team with new hire
Sterlington expands patent litigation team with new hire
Loeb & Loeb adds senior counsel in Tennessee
Loeb & Loeb elects three to partner








More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test