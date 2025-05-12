Subscribe

Boyd Cloern

author-placeholder

Key details





More leaders

profile
John Caracappa
Partner | Co-Chair – Intellectual Property Group   Steptoe  
profile
Jay Nuttall
Partner | Co-Chair – Intellectual Property Group   Steptoe  




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test