Latest
AI
Careers
Diversity
Future of IP
INTA 2024
Law firm news
Standard-essential patents
Trade secrets
Unified Patent Court
Patents
Trademarks
Copyright
Jurisdiction reports
Rankings
About Rankings
China Rankings
Germany Rankings
Global Rankings
UK Rankings
USA Rankings
Diversity & Inclusion Top 100 2025
Leaders 2024
Company Directory
WIPR Insights
Magazines
Whitepapers
Events
Conferences
Conference Videos
Webinars
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
Leaders Directory 2025
Ashley Zhao
Ashley Zhao
Key details
Job title:
Partner, Attorney at Law, Business Area Manager
Firm:
AWA
Jurisdiction:
China
Type:
Non-Contentious, Contentious
Company Latest
EIP strengthens China practice with experienced patent litigator
Nordic ambition: ECTA president Anette Rasmussen
China dominates blockchain patent applications as regulations are streamlined
More leaders
profile
Ai-Leen Lim
Group Vice President
AWA
profile
Anders Isaksson
European Patent & Design Attorney | UPC Representative
AWA
profile
Ann-Charlotte Järvinen
Partner | Business Area Manager
AWA
profile
Ted Hagman
Partner
AWA
More features
A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
US-China tariffs: What hope is there for IP rightsholders?
Fakes and how to fight them