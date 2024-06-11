China International Trademarks Rankings 2023

Reviewing the firms and lawyers featured in WIPR’s China International Trademarks rankings reveals those firms like Baker McKenzie who have been mainstays in the market like ex-Baker partner Joe Simone of SIPS and Chris Woods at Kilpatrick Townsend. Alternative offerings are to be found at British firm Rouse International and Scandanavian outfit AWA. One theme of the rankings conversations were the firms who have addressed, and those who have yet to address, their generational challenges. Not that we are suggesting subplots of the hit international TV series Succession are relevant to our ranked firms!

Another theme was the increasing trend of international firms to enter into association with wholly owned IP agencies in the international in the China (Shanghai) Free Trade Zone and to avail of rights of audience in the Chinese courts. Another theme was the relative position of Hong Kong based lawyers compared to their mainland or Singapore based peers. Expect these themes to play out in future rankings.