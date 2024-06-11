Subscribe
Rankings Research

China International Trademarks Rankings 2023

Reviewing the firms and lawyers featured in WIPR’s China International Trademarks rankings reveals those firms like Baker McKenzie who have been mainstays in the market like ex-Baker partner Joe Simone of SIPS and Chris Woods at Kilpatrick Townsend. Alternative offerings are to be found at British firm Rouse International and Scandanavian outfit AWA. One theme of the rankings conversations were the firms who have addressed, and those who have yet to address, their generational challenges. Not that we are suggesting subplots of the hit international TV series Succession are relevant to our ranked firms!

Another theme was the increasing trend of international firms to enter into association with wholly owned IP agencies in the international in the China (Shanghai) Free Trade Zone and to avail of rights of audience in the Chinese courts. Another theme was the relative position of Hong Kong based lawyers compared to their mainland or Singapore based peers. Expect these themes to play out in future rankings.



Reset all filters

Refine Search

Firms

Outstanding

Baker McKenzie
Bird & Bird
CCPIT Patent and Trademark Law Office
Hogan Lovells
Rouse

Individuals

 

Ruby Chan, Baker McKenzie
Hank Leung, Bird & Bird
Helen Xia, Hogan Lovells
Hatty Cui, Rouse


Highly Recommended

DLA Piper
Kilpatrick Townsend
Mayer Brown
Perkins Coie
Squire Patton Boggs

Grace Guo, Hogan Lovells
Joe Simone, SIPS
Linda Chang, Rouse
Horace Lam, DLA Piper
Gabriela Kennedy, Mayer Brown
Scott Palmer, Perkins Coie
Christopher Woods, Kilpatrick Townsend
Ai-Leen Lim, AWA


Recommended

AWA Asia
Deacons
SIPS
Simmons & Simmons

Matthew Laight, Bird & Bird
Ashley Zhao, AWA
Paolo Beconcini, Squire Patton Boggs
Annie Tsoi, Deacons
Nick Beckett, CMS


Notable

CMS
Dentons
Ferrante
Gowling WLG
Norton Rose Fulbright

Andrea Fong, Wilkinson & Grist
Helen Tang, SIPS
Jonathan Chu, CMS
Jian Xu, Gowling WLG



Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024



More articles

Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute