Subscribe
sergebertasiusphotography-shutterstock-com
17 March 2016

ITMA 2016: PIPCU says IP is a crime worth fighting

The Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) has justified its enforcement actions and said trademark infringement does not only affect big businesses.

Speaking at the Institute of Trade Mark Attorneys’ (ITMA) spring conference in London today, March 17, detective inspector Mick Dodge said that while intellectual property “may not seem” like a significant issue, the effects of infringement and counterfeiting are widely felt.

Dodge pointed to a recent PIPCU operation whereby a man was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing and selling counterfeit airbags carrying brand names such as Honda.

“Obviously there is a public issue for the people who buy these items but the problem goes further,” explained Dodge.

Dodge said the airbags were being manufactured in an attic bedroom and that after the arrest last month, not only police officers but also officials from the Ministry of Defence were on hand to take away material.

“This was an issue for people who lived next door, or who visited the property. This was just one of several examples where misuse of IP was a threat to public safety,” Dodge added.

He went on to speak about operations targeting counterfeit electronic equipment and cosmetics.

Earlier this month, WIPR asked readers as part of our recent survey whether taxpayers’ money should be spent on fighting IP crime. Of the respondents, 71% said they thought it was justified.

Dodge went on to speak about other areas PIPCU works in, including Operation Ashiko, a programme aimed at tackling counterfeits sold through .uk domains.

Again, he said, there was a public safety concern because several domains had been registered using details of people without their knowledge.

“Someone could have unknowingly bought counterfeit items and before they know it their details are used to register a new site.”

The ITMA spring conference runs from March 17 to 18.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
WIPR survey: Readers back public money for IP fight
13 March 2016   Readers have backed a police unit dedicated to fighting intellectual property crime and said that taxpayers’ money should be used to help tackle such crime.
Trademarks
ITMA elects new president
20 April 2016   The Institute of Trade Mark Attorneys has elected Kate O’Rourke as its new president.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act