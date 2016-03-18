Subscribe
ivica-drusany-shutterstock-com
18 March 2016

ITMA 2016: After Eight shishas cause Nestlé headache

Fruit Pastille flavoured e-cigarettes and shisha pipes with an After Eight taste are just some of the examples of infringement found online that have affected Nestlé, a trademark attorney for the multinational has revealed.

The Swiss company has been forced to deal with issues of online sellers using its brands and trademarks to promote their own services, but some examples were odder than you might expect.

Among these were e-cigarettes that offered  a “Fruit Pastille” flavour. The website in question used an image of a packet of the sweets and Nestlé’s trademark.

Sarah McPoland, trademark attorney for Nestlé in the UK and Ireland, revealed the instances to delegates at the Institute of Trade Mark Attorneys’ spring conference, taking place in London today, March 18.

Nestlé’s UK and Ireland operations consist of around 8,000 workers and the company has more than 200 brands in the jurisdictions, said McPoland.

Another example was After Eight flavoured shisha pipes being sold on Amazon.

“In this instance,” she said of the shisha pipes, “the whole image of the product as well the Nestlé trademark is used so the association would be there in the minds of the consumer.”

Another example of infringement was users on e-Bay who had bulk-bought multiple packs of another Nestlé brand, Quality Street, which contains various flavours of chocolate.

The buyers would remove the different types of chocolate and re-package them so that packs contained only one type of chocolate.

“We had multiple people contacting us who thought these products were made by us. However, there is also a food safety issue here as the packs would have had various expiry dates.”

The ITMA conference closes today.

This article was first published on  Trademarks & Brands Online.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act