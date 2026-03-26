Zahar Orlov
Key details
- Job title: Vice President Legal
- Organisation:Martinrea International
- Geography: Canada
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Zahar Orlov is the VP of legal at Martinrea International, a leader in propulsion solutions based in Ontario.
IP protection and enforcement are just two of the facets of his role at a global level.
Previous roles he has had include associate lawyer at Toronto-based law firm Wildeboer Dellelce.
Comments
“Zahar is not only exceptional at partnering with outside counsel in each jurisdiction but uses his commercial and business acumen to achieve winning results for Martinrea. He provides clear instructions, challenges outside counsel to perform at top notch levels, and collaborates efficiently to achieve wins for the company every time.”