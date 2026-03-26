Verena-Maren Potting

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“Verena exemplifies the highest standards of excellence in the intellectual property field. Her outstanding expertise, leadership, and commitment to advancing best practices have consistently delivered exceptional results for clients and stakeholders.



“Her innovative approach to problem-solving and dedication to mentoring colleagues further set her apart as a true leader in the global IP community.



“The Amcor in-house IP team distinguishes itself as a value-driven innovator within the global packaging industry. The team goes beyond traditional protection and compliance by expertly leveraging an expansive and strategically curated IP portfolio to drive tangible business outcomes.



“By integrating IP into every stage of the business cycle—including customer contract negotiations, targeted enforcement against competitors and unauthorised use, and robust protection for both breakthrough products and proprietary processes—the Amcor IP team serves as a critical enabler of market leadership and sustained corporate growth.”