Taliah Walklett
Key details
- Job title: Director & Head of Litigation Risk Management
- Organisation:Nokia
- Geography: UK
- Type: Contentious
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Taliah (Davis) Walklett is the London-based director and head of litigation risk management at Finnish telco Nokia. Walklett joined Nokia as legal and IP counsel in 2011.She was previously an associate in the London office of law firm Bird & Bird and moved in-house as legal counsel at Reliance Globalcom in 2010.
Comments
“Taliah has been leading Nokia’s industry-leading UK and EU litigation strategy now for 15 years and has deep understanding of standard-essential patents (SEP) and FRAND litigation. She is extremely organised and on top of the details of the many complex cases that she manages.”