Profile

Steve Gong is patent counsel, head of data science, PMO, technology and operations at tech giant Google. Gong is working on next-gen artificial intelligence (AI) transformation in legal at scale and heads one of the industry’s leading IP operations, technology and data science teams at Google.Beyond this, he is a part-time affiliate fellow at CodeX—The Stanford Center for Legal Informatics. Gong’s research explores AI and legal ecosystem interactions between in-house, outside counsel, client/end user and automated systems as well as legal and technical language spheres interactions in intellectual property. Gong is also a co-founder and board member of ADAPT.legal—an initiative that promotes diversity and access within the IP profession through mentorship, networking and industry collaboration.He began his legal career as a patent attorney at San Jose boutique IP law firm Convergence Intellectual Property Law. He was a senior director of product management at IP management, solutions and services company the MaxVal Group in San Francisco before joining Google as head of technology—global patents in 2017.