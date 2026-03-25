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Steve Gong

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Key details

  • Job title: Patent Counsel, Head of Data Science, PMO, Tech and Ops
  • Organisation:Google
  • Geography: US
  • Practice Areas: Patents
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Steve Gong is patent counsel, head of data science, PMO, technology and operations at tech giant Google. Gong is working on next-gen artificial intelligence (AI) transformation in legal at scale and heads one of the industry’s leading IP operations, technology and data science teams at Google.Beyond this, he is a part-time affiliate fellow at CodeX—The Stanford Center for Legal Informatics. Gong’s research explores AI and legal ecosystem interactions between in-house, outside counsel, client/end user and automated systems as well as legal and technical language spheres interactions in intellectual property. Gong is also a co-founder and board member of ADAPT.legal—an initiative that promotes diversity and access within the IP profession through mentorship, networking and industry collaboration.He began his legal career as a patent attorney at San Jose boutique IP law firm Convergence Intellectual Property Law. He was a senior director of product management at IP management, solutions and services company the MaxVal Group in San Francisco before joining Google as head of technology—global patents in 2017.

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