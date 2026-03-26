Profile

Switzerland-based Stephan Kutik is senior director of intellectual property at Genevant Sciences, where he focuses on strategic patent portfolio development in the life sciences sector.

Genevant Sciences—a subsidiary of US multinational healthcare company Roivant—is a leading nucleic acid delivery company with a lipid nanoparticle (LNP) patent portfolio and decades of experience and expertise in nucleic acid drug delivery and development.

Previously, Kutik served as a biotech European patent attorney at the Chiesi Group. He was also IP lead for nephrology and orphan drugs at Vifor Pharma—supporting the protection and development of innovative medicines.

He was a European patent attorney and German patent attorney at German law firms ZSP Patentanwälte and Hoffman Eitle.

Kutik holds a PhD in biochemistry from the University of Freiburg and his background also includes research at The Rockefeller University.