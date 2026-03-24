Sonny Zhan

Comments

“Sonny excels at identifying and tackling front-line IP risk—his sensitivity and adaptability allow him to manage these problems.



“One type of IP risk that arises is belligerent individuals with no valid claims who can create problems for the enterprise if they are ignored—Sonny handles this through strategic communication and leveraging intra-organisational relationships in corporate security.



“Furthermore, Sonny is able to successfully handle serious patent owners whose assertions present a real infringement liability risk to the business by joining sophisticated legal knowledge with organisational savvy in surfacing IP matters to senior in-house counsel for maximum effectiveness.”