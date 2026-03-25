Sarah Cook
Key details
- Job title: Head of IP—Disputes
- Organisation:AirWair International
- Geography: UK
- Practice Areas: Trademarks
- Type: Contentious
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Sarah Cook heads up the IP disputes team at AirWair International, the maker of the iconic shoe and boot brand Dr. Martens.
Prior to joining the company, Cook spent 13 years at UK law firm DMH Stallard where she specialised in contentious IP and handled a wide range of disputes.
Comments
“Sarah leads a lean in-house team and a very well-connected team of global external advisors to protect the Dr. Martens brand.
“She is proactive, budget-conscious, and decisive. She maintains excellent communication with her external advisors to ensure a cohesive global strategy and has made significant strides in protecting and enhancing the brand and combatting knock-offs worldwide.
“Sarah is also just a fantastic person to work with.”