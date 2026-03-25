Profile

Samir Desai is global director of legal and IP at leading Indian generic pharmaceutical company Hetero Labs.

He advises on IP portfolio development and commercialisation. Desai was an attorney at Haug Partners law firm in New York for 12 years.

He began his career as a research associate at Genzyme Genetics in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Before joining Hetero in New Jersey, Desai was an IP counsel at TherapeuticsMD in Florida.