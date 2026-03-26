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Roelie Kingma

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Key details

  • Job title: Director IP & European Patent Attorney
  • Organisation:Nutreco
  • Geography: The Netherlands
  • Practice Areas: Patents
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Roelie Kingma is the IP director at Nutreco, where she heads the company’s patent department. 

Nutreco is a Dutch producer of animal nutrition, fish feed and processed meat products.Kingma has over 20 years of experience as a patent attorney. 

Her role includes defining patent strategies; filing and prosecuting patent applications; analysing patentability and freedom-to-operate searches; and post-grant proceedings including European oppositions.

Comments

“Excellent as in-house patent counsel—particularly in co-operating with colleagues and external counsel. Devises creative strategies for patent applications and oppositions to achieve business aims.”







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