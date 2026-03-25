Rocio Fernandez-Bujarrabal Nadal
Key details
- Job title: Senior IP Counsel
- Organisation:The Coca-Cola Company
- Geography: Spain
- Practice Areas: Trademarks
- Type: Non-Contentious
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Based in Madrid, Rocio Fernandez-Bujarrabal Nadal has over 20 years of experience working at Coca-Cola.
For 13 of those years she has been senior IP counsel for Europe and the US.
Prior to her role at the global soft drinks giant she spent four years as legal officer at Kellogg’s.
Comments
“Rocio has led the European and now American IP function at Coca-Cola for many years. She is adept at managing cross-border IP portfolios and navigating international legal frameworks, treaties, and enforcement mechanisms.
“She understands procedural, cultural, and market differences that impact IP protection and strategy. She leads a diverse team across multiple countries and is skilled at mentoring junior lawyers and collaborating with business units.”