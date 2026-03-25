Profile

Robert Earle is chief patent enforcement officer at Swedish networking and telecommunications multinational Ericsson.

Earle is responsible for developing and implementing global patent assertion and enforcement strategies necessary to facilitate FRAND patent licensing agreements.

His role at Ericsson includes identifying emerging market patent systems to ensure effective licensing opportunities and engaging in global IP policy development.

Earle began his legal career as an associate at law firm Jones Day. He operated independently at the Earle Law Firm from 1998 to 2005 before joining law firm Thomson & Knight.

His past roles also include being a principal at Fish & Richardson with a patent litigation practice focused on technologies such as banking systems and mobile applications. He joined Ericsson in 2014.