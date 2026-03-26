Profile

Rimma Pugatsch Shendelzon serves as vice president of intellectual property at AMP, while also working as an IP consultant.

She is a recent chair of the Israel Patent Attorneys Association (IPAA) and a founder of the IP Managers Group at the IPAA. As chair of the IPAA, she played a pivotal role in providing professional education to the local IP community and establishing knowledge-sharing groups and public awareness activities.

Pugatsch Shendelzon is a highly experienced patent attorney with over 15 years of experience in IP.

Her work has included managing IP portfolios, establishing and executing IP strategies, and collaborating with management and R&D teams.